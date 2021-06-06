हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police vaccinates 100% employees, 75% got second jab

100 per cent of J&K Police employees have been vaccinated while more than 75 per cent have been given the second dose.

Jammu and Kashmir Police vaccinates 100% employees, 75% got second jab
Photo courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is among the top states in the country to lead in vaccination. Jammu Kashmir Police is setting an example as a department. 100 per cent of J&K Police employees have been vaccinated while more than 75 per cent have been given the second dose.

“We have vaccinated 100 per cent of J&K Police employees and also given a second shot to more than 75 per cent, said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been at the forefront when it comes to Corona Curfew. They have been able to implement restrictions on the ground while making sure the patients reach hospitals.

“Jammu Kashmir Police provided safe & smooth passages to people in need. A special helpline was established for Covid positive people. While as special permissions were given for ambulances ie they can use the wrong side if any traffic jam on the road,” said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The Jammu Kashmir Police is the first government department in the Union Territory that has vaccinated every police employee. “ The vehicles that were carrying oxygen cylinders were treated at par with ambulances,”  said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

