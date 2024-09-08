Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Jammu And Kashmir Polls: Mehbooba Mufti Criticises BJP's Desperation, Says Emerging As Largest Party

 Mufti said that the PDP is once again emerging as the largest party.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 09:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu And Kashmir Polls: Mehbooba Mufti Criticises BJP's Desperation, Says Emerging As Largest Party Image: File Photo

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reacted to the Home Minister's statement and said that the BJP is desperate and that the people are still angry about their actions in Jammu and Kashmir five years ago. She highlighted that the public will respond through the ballot box.

Criticising the National Conference, Mufti said that the party had been exposed following Devinder Rana’s statement. "In 2014, when the BJP was seeking to form a government in Kashmir, members of the National Conference were also approaching the BJP in Delhi," She added.

 While addressing a public meeting in Kokernag in support of PDP candidate Haroon Choudhary, Mufti said that the PDP is once again emerging as the largest party because people believe that only the PDP can address their issues effectively.

