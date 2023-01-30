topStoriesenglish2567172
NewsIndia
JAMMU-KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall; Flights Delayed, Trains Halted

The train services in the Valley have also been affected due to the snowfall, details below.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jammu and Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall; Flights Delayed, Trains Halted

J&K: The Kashmir region experienced heavy snowfall. The snowstorm has hampered surface travel in the area. Due to the severe snowfall, the Srinagar Jammu National Highway, which connects Kashmir to the rest of India, has been closed. The Srinagar-Leh Highway and other important routes connecting Kashmir's outlying territories to Srinagar are also closed. The Air traffic was affected as well.

The Srinagar Airport in a statement said “Our visibility is only 200 M and there is continuous snowfall We are simultaneously clearing the snow. All flights are delayed. To avoid inconvenience and to avoid Congestion please check the status of your flight from your airlines before coming to the airport. 

The train services in the Valley have also been affected due to the snowfall. All the train services in the Kashmir region have been suspended. “The train service will remain suspended until the snow on the railway line is removed. The railway will resume its operations as soon as the snow is cleared. After the snow is cleared, WDS 4 will go first, then the train is expected to run.” said a statement by Kashmir Railways.

In wake of the fresh snowfall in the Valley, the Government has rescheduled all the Post Graduate exams in the Valley. “All PG, engineering and other examinations scheduled to be held on January 30, 2023 (Monday) postponed in view of inclement weather conditions, fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will be notified separately later,” said Controller Examinations Kashmir University. The Met has predicted light to moderate snow across Kashmir region today.

Live Tv

Jammu-Kashmirjammu-kashmir snowfallKashmir Snowfallkashmir railways

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?