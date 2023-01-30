Jammu and Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall; Flights Delayed, Trains Halted

J&K: The Kashmir region experienced heavy snowfall. The snowstorm has hampered surface travel in the area. Due to the severe snowfall, the Srinagar Jammu National Highway, which connects Kashmir to the rest of India, has been closed. The Srinagar-Leh Highway and other important routes connecting Kashmir's outlying territories to Srinagar are also closed. The Air traffic was affected as well.

The Srinagar Airport in a statement said “Our visibility is only 200 M and there is continuous snowfall We are simultaneously clearing the snow. All flights are delayed. To avoid inconvenience and to avoid Congestion please check the status of your flight from your airlines before coming to the airport.

The train services in the Valley have also been affected due to the snowfall. All the train services in the Kashmir region have been suspended. “The train service will remain suspended until the snow on the railway line is removed. The railway will resume its operations as soon as the snow is cleared. After the snow is cleared, WDS 4 will go first, then the train is expected to run.” said a statement by Kashmir Railways.

In wake of the fresh snowfall in the Valley, the Government has rescheduled all the Post Graduate exams in the Valley. “All PG, engineering and other examinations scheduled to be held on January 30, 2023 (Monday) postponed in view of inclement weather conditions, fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will be notified separately later,” said Controller Examinations Kashmir University. The Met has predicted light to moderate snow across Kashmir region today.