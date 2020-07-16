Jammu and Kashmir records 493 new COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (July 16) recorded 493 fresh COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus cases to 11666 with 211 fatalities in J&K. The fresh cases also include 40 prisoners, eight doctors, besides 18 policemen.

Srinagar witnessed the highest number of cases- 153, followed by Baramulla 44, Kulgam 47, Shopian 3, Anantnag 72, Kupwara 10, Pulwama 41, Budgam 42, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 6, Jammu 15, Udhampur 1, Ramban 6, Rajouri 3, Samba 24, Poonch 1, Doda 4 and Kishtwar 3.

Kashmir is badly hit by the COVID-19 infection and the fatality rate is witnessing a sharp rise, according to Health officials said.

110 COVID deaths have been recorded in this month only, taking the total death toll to 211. Till June 30, 101 patients died of the deadly coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. Of these 110 deaths, 104 are from Kashmir while 6 patients belonged to the Jammu region.

The number of COVID positive cases are also increasing in Jammu and Kashmir, mostly in Kashmir. For the last five days, the positive cases in Kashmir are above 150-200.

As the situation in Kashmir is getting worst, the administration is forced to reimpose the lockdown again in Srinagar and many other parts of the valley. Srinagar, the worst-hit district where every day more than 100 people are tested positive, is put under strict restrictions.

Doctors told Zee Media, “rising number of fatalities due to coronavirus and a sharp rise in positive cases is a matter of serious concern.”

The administration had appealed people to follow the SOPs strictly and every person must wear masks. At many places, the district and police officials are seen with masks and one who found without a mask is offered a mask.

An official said that they are doing their best to educate people but ultimately it would depend on an individual to take care to save himself as well as others.