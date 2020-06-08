Jammu and Kashmir records highest single-day spike with 620 new COVID-19 cases

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has decided not to ease restriction in the territory. On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir reported the highest single day spike with 620 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 620 cases 583 were reported from Kashmir and 37 from Jammu.

The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 4000 and maximum cases are reported from Kashmir zone. So far 43 people have died due to COVID 19 and 3 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

While other parts of India are opening religious places, malls and shops, Jammu and Kashmir will continue to follow the lockdown rule without any such relaxation in a step to combat the spread of coronavirus.

However, in two districts - Ganderbal and Bandipore some ease in restrictions are given as they are in the safer zone. Only restaurants will remain open and with the system of home delivery.

As per the doctors and health experts, the cases are increasing due to community spread and therefore they have instructed people to be careful.

They have asked the general public to ensure strict adherence to the order which prohibits all non-essential movement and activities in the district.

According to the daily media, out of 4087 positive cases, 2830 are Active Positive, 1216 have recovered and 43 have died.

It further said that out of 218481 test results available, 214394 samples have been tested as negative till June 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India stands at 256,611 which includes 125,381 active cases, 124,094 recovered cases, 1 migrant cases, and 7,135 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. 9983 cases reported in last 24 hours.