Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions in 11 more police stations eased, landline connections restored

Srinagar: In continuous and earnest efforts to bring life back to normal in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked, the Centre on Saturday eased the restrictions in 11 more police stations areas. With this, 82 out of 105 police stations are functioning without any restrictions.

In view of the improving situation in the Kashmir Valley, 29 more landline connections were restored, in addition to the 47 telephonic exchanges which were made operational.

This comes as Army chief General Bipin Rawat is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the operational preparedness of the formations deployed along the Line of Control, amid heightened tensions prevailing between India and Pakistan

Earlier on Tuesday, Director of Education, J&K, Younis Malik had announced the reopening of high schools in the 69 areas of Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions were lifted. Before that, 1500 primary schools and 1000 middle schools were made operational in the Valley to ensure restoration of normalcy after revocations of Article 270, which granted special status to the state.

On August 24, Centre had lifted the restrictions across 69 police stations areas in Kashmir following a decline in reports of incidents of violence. Preparations are also underway to conduct elections for block development councils in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the end of September.

Speaking on the block development council polls, officials said, “Elections would be held in 316 block development councils across J&K and preparations are ongoing. Step to conduct reservation exercise has been completed. In Jammu, it’s in the last stage and by the end of next month (September), exercise will be completed.”

“This is an important step towards making Panchayati Raj mechanism in the state operational and instructional,” added officials.

Certain restrictions had been imposed in J&K after Article 370 was revoked by Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5. This was done to ensure security and to check on the spread of disinformation that could be propagated by nefarious elements. Both Shah, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had assured that they have the best interest of J&K and its people in their mind. The revocation of Article 370 will remove roadblocks in the dream towards a peaceful and progressive J&K, they had said.