Jammu and Kashmir’s Tulip Garden to open for visitors on March 25- See pics

New Delhi: Asia's largest tulip garden, situated on the banks of the Dal Lake, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to be thrown open on Thursday (March 25) for the visitors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share pictures from the garden and praised the “majestic” tulip garden situated in the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains.

Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom. pic.twitter.com/LwRPglZ1jO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021

Shaiq Rasool, in-charge of the garden, said, “We are fully prepared for the opening of the garden. The early bloom of the flowers has already started and in a few days mid and late bloom will also be seen. We expect a huge rush of tourists this time.”

In wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, adequate measures have been taken and it has been decided that no visitor would be allowed to enter the garden without face masks. All the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be followed in letter and spirit.

Shaiq informed, “We are taking full precautions amid rising coronavirus cases. We have installed sanitiser machines and thermal scanners will be there to check the temperatures. We will ban anyone without a mask to enter the garden. We expect people to maintain social distancing.”

The garden will be thrown open for the visitors after a gap of two years. It was closed due to the lockdown imposed by the government following the surge of COVID-19 cases last year.

