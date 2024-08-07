Jammu And Kashmir: Search Operation Underway In Udhampur After Fire Exchange With Terrorists

New Delhi: After an exchange of fire with terrorists yesterday evening, a search operation was launched by security forces in the Khaneed Area of Basantgarh in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After receiving input regarding suspicious movement in the area, a SADO (search and destroy operation) was launched on Tuesday. Contact has been established with a group of terrorists in the Khaned area of Police Station Basantgarh in Udhampur District. The operation is currently underway.

DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat said, "For the last three to four days, we have been tracking the movement of terrorists in the Khaneed area of Basantgarh of Udhampur district. Yesterday, after specific input was gleaned regarding the movement of terrorists in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours by our parties."

"After around 4:30 pm, our contact was established with a group of terrorists yesterday and within two hours, the contact was established twice. A group of terrorists is present under our cordon and that is the reason we are conducting the second day of the search operation today. Our CRPF, police and Army are consistently present here. The group consists of three to four terrorists whom we are trying to neutralise as soon as possible," the DIG Udhampur Reasi Range stated further.

Elaborating on the geographical conditions of the area, he said, "This area has hilly terrain and dense coniferous forests. The weather these days is also cloudy and rainy. The conditions are foggy, which is why our visibility is limited."

Meanwhile, on August 6, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that there have been two terrorist attacks on pilgrims and 14 casualties were reported during the past five years in the country.

In a reply to the question raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in Lok Sabha, MoS Rai said that the central government framed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also implemented them, in particular, for the safety/security of pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that adequate security arrangements in coordination with all security agencies have been put in place for the safety of pilgrims.