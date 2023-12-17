trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700038
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Arrest Hybrid Terrorist In Pulwama

The security forces recovered arms and ammunition including  5 Chinese grenades from the terrorist's possession. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Arrest Hybrid Terrorist In Pulwama

Pulwama: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Jesh e Muhammad (JeM) terrorist outfit at Naina Batapora in District Pulwama. Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces is conducting operations to maintain peace and security in the region and this arrest marks a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts.

The arrested hybrid terrorist identified as Rohail Abdullah has been missing from his home since 8th Dec 2023. During the arrest, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition including  5 Chinese grenades from the terrorist's possession. This recovery has undoubtedly prevented potential acts of violence and ensured the safety of innocent civilians.

Police is conducting further investigations into the activities of the arrested terrorist. This is an essential step towards dismantling the terrorist (s) network and ensuring the long-term safety of the region.

The statement further read, security forces are committed to maintaining peace and security within the region. They encourage citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities. The safety of every individual is of utmost importance, and the support of the community is essential in combating terrorism and maintaining a peaceful environment. 

Live Tv

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament