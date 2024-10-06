Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Tightened After Suspected Explosives Found In Gharota

The suspected explosives were found near the ring road in Gharota earlier in the day.

|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 06:13 AM IST|Source: ANI
Jammu And Kashmir: Security Tightened After Suspected Explosives Found In Gharota Image: ANI

Jammu police tightened the security in the valley's Gharota area after suspected explosives were found in the area on Saturday night, police said.

According to the police, the suspected explosives were found near the ring road in Gharota earlier in the day.

An area domination patrol by police and army on Ring Road Gharota found a suspicious object, possibly an explosive, police said earlier.
The police further said that a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the scene and the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. The suspected explosives were later disposed.

Speaking to ANI, Rural Jammu SP Brijesh Sharma said, "Our joint patrolling was going on with the Army and we found a suspicious object in the Gharota area of Jammu."

"We made a tie-up with the BDS team and we have disposed it off," he added. 

