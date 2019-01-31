हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Seven injured as terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J&K's Anantnag

SRINAGAR: At least seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans, got injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

A police official told PTI that the grenade was hurled by the militants at the security forces at Sherbagh in the Anantnag area.

He added that a case has been registered by the police and probe is on to find the terrorists involved in this attack. The injured were admitted to a hospital and their conditions are stable, said a police official.

It is to be noted that this is the second grenade attack on security forces in south Kashmir in the last two days.

On Wednesday, three civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police station in Kulgam district.

(with agency inputs)

