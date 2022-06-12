हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Sheikh Nagar to be renamed to Shivnagar, Amphalla Chowk to Hanuman Chowk, announces JMC Mayor

“Jammu Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution to change the name of Sheikh Nagar to Shivnagar and Amphalla Chowk to Hanuman Chowk,” said JMC Mayor. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Sheikh Nagar to be renamed to Shivnagar, Amphalla Chowk to Hanuman Chowk, announces JMC Mayor
Representational image (Credits:PTI)

New Delhi: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta on Saturday (June 11, 2022) informed that the JMC has passed a resolution to change the name of two chowks in the area. According to the latest resolution, now the Sheikh Nagar will be known as Shivnagar, and Amphalla Chowk will now be known as Hanuman Chowk.

“Jammu Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution to change the name of Sheikh Nagar to Shivnagar and Amphalla Chowk to Hanuman Chowk,” said JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta yesterday.

(More details awaited)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ-KJammu Municipal CorporationJMCAmphalla Chowk
Next
Story

Hand grenade found near DND flyway in Delhi, defused by NSG commandos

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Russia Ukraine war 109th day: Zelensky demanded arms