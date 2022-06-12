New Delhi: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta on Saturday (June 11, 2022) informed that the JMC has passed a resolution to change the name of two chowks in the area. According to the latest resolution, now the Sheikh Nagar will be known as Shivnagar, and Amphalla Chowk will now be known as Hanuman Chowk.

