Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier martyred in Pakistan firing in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector

According to officials, the Pakistan army targeted the forwards areas in Sunderbani sector in which a  jawan of Indian Army lost his life.

PTI photo

Srinagar: One Indian Army jawan lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. The incident took place on Thursday (June 4) evening. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at around 7 pm to which the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

According to officials, the Pakistan army targeted the forwards areas in Sunderbani sector. 

In another development, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces Rajouri on Thursday. According to sources, the Army and J&K Police had launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there.

One of them was reportedly killed by the security forces after the hiding terrorists opened fire.

At least two-three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area and the encounter was underway till Thursday midnight.

