Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected IED found in Sidhra

The area has been cordoned off by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected IED found in Sidhra
(Credits: ANI)

Jammu: A suspected IED was recovered from the Sidhra area of Jammu on Thursday (April 28, 2022), informed the police officials.

The area has been cordoned off by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident in the union territory, terrorists lobbed a grenade at the police party in Anantnag on Monday evening. No casualty or injury was reported.

