Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected terror attack in Kishtwar, two cops injured

Kishtwar: Two cops were injured in a suspected terrorist attack which took place in Simna Colony situated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, on Sunday (December 23). Mohd Salim and Ajay Kumar are the two Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir police who got injured in the incident. 

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital and the police force is further investigating the matter. 

On Sunday, terrorist having links with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested from the Awantipora area in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested is identified as Rasiq Sheikh who was arrested with incriminating material, informed the J&K police. A case has been registered against him. 

There were also reports of a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) near Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. There was continuous gunshots fired from across the border which started in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector on Sunday morning and went on overnight.

Earlier in December, another terrorist was apprehended by security forces with a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the Ikhala Plamar forest in Kishtwar district.

