Jammu and Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani official loses battle with COVID-19, Governor Murmu expresses grief

Jammu and Kashmir senior bureaucrat Tasaduq Jeelani lost the battle of life with coronavirus COVID-19 on Friday. Jeelani passed away at the SKIMS hospital in Bemina due to cardiopulmonary arrest in the evening. Jeelani was undergoing treatment in the hospital since July 14, when he was admitted.

The Kashmir Administrative Service officer was working as special secretary, Social Welfare Department.

Confirming his death, hospital authorities said that Jeelani died of post-COVID-19 complications. “The cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest,” said the hospital authorities. They further added Jeelani was a diabetic patient.

J&K Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu expressed grief over the untimely demise of Jeelani. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

Advisor to LG R R Bhatnagar has extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha,hoping that it would bring love & oneness through its message of self discipline & sacrifice among the people of J&K; he prayed for peace, progress & prosperity of the people of J&K — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) July 31, 2020

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Department of Information and Public Relations said, "Lt Gov Girish Chandra Murmu has expressed grief over the sad & untimely demise of sr KAS Officer Tasaduq Jeelani, who was working as Special Secy, Social Welfare Dept; he prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul & forbearance to the bereaved family."

Th COVID-19 positive cases are on the rise in the union territory. On Friday, 490 new positive cases and 13 deaths have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir--143 from Jammu division and 347 from Kashmir division. Moreover, 375 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals--78 from Jammu division and 297 from Kashmir division.