Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist who killed off duty CRPF jawan in Shopian arrested

Srinagar: A terrorist who killed an off-duty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in South Kashmir on Saturday has been arrested, informed Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

IGP Kashmir also said that the pistol used for committing the crime was recovered from the suspect, following which a case has been registered.

Vijay Kumar said, "We have arrested killer of CRPF personnel. Weapon of offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during terror crime also arrested. Militant crime was committed on the direction of Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh.“

According to the police, an overground worker who accompanied the terrorist during the crime was also arrested.

The Kashmir Zone police tweeted, "We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir".

We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 13, 2022

Earlier, on Saturday, a CRPF jawan was shot dead in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, a resident of Shopian, succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital. The security forces cordoned off the area.

"Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in the last three days, four terrorists attacks were witnessed in Kashmir, in which two sarpanchs were shot dead, one in Srinagar and another in Kulgam. Additionally, yesterday afternoon another sarpanch was fired upon in the Shopian district but he managed to escape unhurt. These targeted attack has once again bought fear among the common man in Kashmir.

