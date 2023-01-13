Jammu and Kashmir: Threat poster recovered, accused arrested in Palhallan Baramulla, says J&K Police

J&K: Jammu Kashmir Police claimed to have recovered threat posters as well as arrested accused in Palhalan area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The police in a statement said that "On December 22, 2022, Police Post Palhallan learnt through a reliable source that threat has been issued to outsiders and condemning Govt's decision of opening wine shop in Pahalgam by a so-called terror group Lone Wolf Warrior at Tantraypora Palhallan, District Baramulla." Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Pattan, and an investigation was set in motion.

Acting upon this Police party of PP Palhallan rushed towards the spot and found a poster pasted and some posters on the roadside. The police spokesman further stated that during the course of the investigation, several suspects were rounded up.

Investigating team led by SHO PS Pattan and DO Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan after hectic efforts zeroed in on the suspect namely Altaf Ahmad Rather s/o Gh Mohd Rather r/o Tantraypora Palhallan upon his questioning/ interrogation he confessed and evidences so collected has confirmed his involvement in the commission of offences and further revealed that he got in touch with Pak based militant handlers on social media and was working with them who instructed him to paste posters in order to create an atmosphere of fear among the public and hatred against India.



On his disclosure, a raid was conducted at his house where posters and mobile phones were seized and the accused was taken into custody. Further investigation of the case is going on, reads the statement.