Jammu and Kashmir: Three patrol soldiers die in a fatal avalanche at LoC

Three army soldiers lost life after being hit by a massive snow slide at LoC in North Kashmir while patrolling in the area to keep a check on terrorist infiltration late yesterday evening (Nov 18).

Defence Spokesperson Colonel Emran Mossavi, while giving details about the incident said, during the intervening night of Nov 17 and 18, a snow slide struck a patrol party near the LoC in Machhal Sector of Kupwara North Kashmir.

He said two soldiers, stuck in the snow, were rescued and evacuated to Military Hospital Kupwara, and another soldier who was part of the patrol developed hypothermia and was also evacuated to Military Hospital.

Despite strenuous efforts, all three Bravehearts couldn't survive & made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, said PRO Defence Srinagar. The three brave hearts have been identified as Gunner Souvik Hazra, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar, and Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao.

Defence PRO said, “A routine link patrol was undertaken on the intervening night of 17 and 18 Nov 22 in Machhal Sector. During the patrol, Gunner Souvik Hazra, complained of breathing difficulty. After an initial assessment, it was planned to evacuate him to the nearest post. During move to the nearest post, the tail of the patrol party came under a massive snow slide. A search and rescue were immediately launched with troops from the nearest post also moved to undertake the operation.”

He added “In the meanwhile, the medical situation of Gunner Souvik Hazra, who was diagnosed with hyperthermia, started deteriorating. An air evacuation request was raised at about 10.30 AM and he was evac to 168 MH, Kupwara. The Braveheart later succumbed to his medical condition at the Military Hospital."

The search party at the snow slide site located Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar. He was moved to the nearby post and further evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara at about 02.30 PM by helicopter. The Braveheart, however, succumbed to his medical condition at the Military Hospital. Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was however still missing. Soon a specialised rescue team along with an Avalanche rescue dog from Z Gali were airlifted and immediately inducted to locate the missing individual. After an extensive search, Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was recovered at around 04.30 PM and was air evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara. The Braveheart also could not be revived and succumbed to his medical condition.



Late Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was forty-one years old and joined Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Chunchkkede, Post Dhule, Tehsil Dhule, District in Maharashtra. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

Late Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar was twenty-two years old and joined Army in 2018. He belonged to Village Sajwantgarh, Post Rodu, Tehsil Ladnun, District Nagaur in Rajasthan. The braveheart is survived by his mother.

Late Gunner Souvik Hazra was twenty-two years old and joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Khamarberia, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, District Bankura in West Bengal. The braveheart is survived by his uncle.

"The mortal remains of the three bravehearts will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," the Defence PRO added.