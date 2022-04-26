Baramulla: Two hybrid terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested on Tuesday (April 26) in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla averting many incidents of target killings, the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said, “Based on specific reliable inputs regarding movement of two terrorists in a vehicle towards Srinagar, on 26 April, joint MVCPs (mobile vehicle check posts) of 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Jammu Kashmir police & 2 SSB were placed at various spots along the national highway and surrounding and by-lanes.

He said further, “A speeding Tavera, moving in a suspicious manner, was signalled to stop however, the vehicle stopped abruptly, and two individuals (driver & co-driver) jumped off the vehicle and fled towards nearby wooded orchard area.” They were successfully nabbed later.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Aqib Mir alias Kian Mir alias Raqib Mir of Batpora, Sopore and Danish Ahad Dar of Sopore.

The police spokesperson said, “The seizure and search of the vehicle led to the recovery of incriminating materials including 2 Chinese pistols, 2 pistol magazines, ammunition 10 rounds, Chinese grenades 2 as well as the vehicle in which they were travelling has been seized.”

The officer revealed that as per the initial investigation, the duo belongs to JeM hybrid module and were seeking to target Panchayat representatives and minority/outsiders.

“The successful apprehension of the terrorists has foiled major terror plots and busted a module that was aiding the execution of various terror attacks including the killing of sarpanches etc.” he said.

Further investigation is underway and more arrests cannot be ruled out, the police added.