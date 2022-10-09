NewsIndia
LET

Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT associates detained under PSA in Bandipora

Given their strong tendency for mobilising youth terror activities and undermining the peaceful atmosphere in the Bandipora district, both were detained under the PSA

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Two terrorist associates of LeT were detained under PSA
  • Ishfaq Majeed Dar was a hard-core ANE
  • Waseem Ahmad Malik was also in contact with a POK-based terrorist named Hashir Parray

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates of LeT were detained under PSA, one of whom was Ishfaq Majeed Dar R/o Saderkoot Bala, who was a hard-core ANE's & was in touch with terrorists in Pok. He was given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into the banned terror organisation LeT. He was also given the task to identify Police/ Crpf Naka's

Waseem Ahmad Malik @Obaid @ Osama R/o Gundpora Rampora is the other person. He was also in contact with a POK-based terrorist named Hashir Parray, whose module was recently busted by Bandipora police. This man was establishing new associates in Bandipora town and surrounding areas, as well as working on luring Bandipora youth towards terror loyalists and establishing terror sleeper cells in the district.

Also Read: 'Grave injustice to the victims of terrorism': India slams Pakistan, Germany for remarks on Jammu and Kashmir

Given their strong tendency for mobilising youth terror activities and undermining the peaceful atmosphere in the Bandipora district, both were detained under the PSA.

