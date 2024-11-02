Jammu And Kashmir: Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Anantnag

Two militants were killed after an encounter broke out with security forces on Saturday in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.

Of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other was a local. Officials stated that their group affiliation has not yet been determined.

Officials said that the operation is still underway and further details were awaited.

Another encounter is underway in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. So far, there are no reports of any casualties on either side, according to officials, PTI reported.

