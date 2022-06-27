Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday (June 27, 2022) in an ongoing encounter in Nowpora-Kharpora Trubji area of the Kulgam district in South Kashmir. The encounter started earlier today and so far, the bodies of two terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site. ''01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation going on. Further details shall follow,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a tweet.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nowpora-Kherpora in the Trubji area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The identification of the terrorists is yet to be done. Security forces believe there could be more terrorists hiding in the area. A joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army was started after a tip-off was recovered about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the search operation, terrorists fired upon security forces resulting in a Gan battle.

Meanwhile, there have been over 70 encounters in the Kashmir Valley this year resulting in the death of 120 terrorists. Among the 120 terrorists killed, 33 were foreigners mostly Pakistanis, 16 security personnel and 19 civilians too had lost their lives in various terror-related incidents. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 46 active terrorists and 192 over the groundworkers were also arrested this year in the Kashmir valley.