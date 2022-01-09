Jammu and Kashmir: Weather improves after four days of heavy snowfall

Srinagar: After a week of heavy snowfall and rain, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh’s temperature took a swift dip as Gulmarg recorded minus 10.0°C. The Meteorological department on Sunday said that the weather has improved significantly in J&K and Ladakh.

“Currently weather is partly cloudy in J&K and generally cloudy in Ladakh,” however there was a sharp dip in temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per MET Srinagar, with snowfall of 4.2 cms in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, recorded 0.3°C temperature.

Gulmarg, after witnessing 3ft of fresh snowfall during the last two days recorded a huge dip in temperature with minus 10.0°C being the minimum temperature recorded in Gulmarg.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam received 16.8cms of snowfall and recorded minus 1.8°C temperature.

Qazigund the area of the Jawahar tunnel had 3-4 feet of snow accumulation and was recorded minus 0.4°C temperature.

Banihal on Jammu Kashmir national highway had 2ft of snow accumulation and recorded minus 4.4°C while Batote on the highway had 2.5ft snow accumulation recorded a minimum of minus 1.8°C temperature.

In Ladakh UT Leh recorded minus 8.2°C Kargil settled at minus 7.0°C and minus7.3°C was recorded at Drass.

After three days, the flight operation resumed at Srinagar Airport.

“After a full day of snowfall (on Saturday) and no operations, the first flight lands at our airport today,” AAI said.

Since January 4, there were 134 flight cancellations to and fro the Airport.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only main surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest country remained closed for traffic as heavy rains and snowfall led to blockades at a number of places.

A traffic official said, “The authorities have already announced the suspension of the vehicular movement on the thoroughfare and said that efforts are underway to clear it.”

The other highways and border roads are still closed for vehicular traffic. Huge snow accumulation is at Mughal road mainly at peer di Gali around 5ft of snow is accumulated. Besides kupwara - tan gear road bandipora- gurez roads are also closed. Authorities had already closed the Srinagar- Leh road for winters.

The weather department has said there will be Dry Weather in Jammu Kashmir till January 16 but predicted a huge fall in night temperatures.

However, the avalanche warning still continues in the upper reaches and avalanche-prone areas of Kashmir.

“Although snowfall has stopped, still a threat of avalanche exists in snowbound areas. So, People are once again requested not to venture in avalanche prone areas and remain cautious especially during the next 1-2 days. “Our data shows that most avalanches are triggered during intense heavy snowfall,” the advisory reads.

Keeping in view the snow accumulation and avalanche threat administration is also taken up many steps to deal with any kind of emergency.

SDRF teams are kept ready in every district mostly in upper reaches, besides the army and police are requested to keep their teams on standby.

The administration is working on a war footing for the restoration of power supply across Kashmir. “Around 85% restoration is done. Rest will be done till tomorrow” said officials. Besides all essential commodities like rice, kerosene oil, petrol, diesel and LPG is stored for at least four 4 days. He added.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of a 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started on December 21 and ends on 31st January.

