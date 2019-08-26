close

Irmim Shamim

Jammu and Kashmir's Irmim Shamim becomes first woman to clear MBBS AIIMS in Rajouri

Shamim, who hails from Dhanore village in the bordering district, worked hard beating all adversaries to make it to the premier institute. She had to walk a distance of 10 kilometres on foot every day to go to school as there was no good school near the village.

Rajouri: Irmim Shamim became the first Gujjar woman in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district to qualify for the medical studies at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she cleared the MBBS AIIMS entrance exam in June.

Belonging to a backward community and struggling with financial woes, Shamim took all the challenges coming on her way head-on. "Everyone has some problem in their life. You have to fight the challenges and success will definitely come to you," she said. Her family is happy with her success and want to see the girl become a successful doctor and serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

Speaking to ANI, Shamim`s uncle Liaqat Choudhary expressed happiness on her success and said that girls are the hope of the region. "The girls of Jammu and Kashmir have shown their talent in every field of life on national and international levels," he said. District Development Commissioner, Aijaz Asad, has appreciated her on the achievement and assured of every possible help to continue studies in future. 

