Now, only vaccinated adults allowed to enter offices, malls in Jammu, check details here

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration made at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for people visiting malls and other public places. The order came into effect on Saturday (October 2).

Besides malls, adults have to be partially vaccinated to enter places including government offices and restaurants in Jammu.

“First dose of COVID vaccine shall be mandatory for entry into govt offices, shopping malls, restaurants, public transport and other public spaces in Jammu from Oct 2,” ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Jammu as saying.

The directive was announced on September 20 prompting the Deputy Commissioner to urge eligible people to get vaccinated.

Earlier, schools were allowed to reopen in the union territory for students of Classes 12 and 10. For Class 12 students, schools have been opened with 50% capacity given that students and staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Class 10 students can attend in-person classes provided the schools ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Higher educational institutions are also permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned Deputy Commissioners.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir logged 124 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality which pushed the caseload to 3,29,687 and the death toll to 4,424, as per official data on Saturday (October 2). Out of the new cases, 32 were reported from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory. There are presently 1,294 active cases, while the number of recovered patients stands at 3,23,969.

