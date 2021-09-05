Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 unlock: Schools for Classes 10 and 12, colleges, universities allowed to reopen with certain riders

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday (September 5) allowed reopening schools for Classes 12 and 10 subject to certain riders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Class 12 students, schools are allowed to reopen with 50% capacity given that students and staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Deputy Commissioners can permit Class 10 students to resume physical classes after they undergo COVID-19 test. Consent of parents is necessary for students to attend school, where strict COVID-19 protocols have to be followed.

"If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are strictly followed,” the order added.

The administration has also allowed coaching centres imparting preparation for civil services/JEE/NEET to resume physical classes for fully vaccinated students and staff. “All other coaching centres shall continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person teaching,” the order read.

Higher educational institutions shall be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned Deputy Commissioners. “Such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration,” the order stated.

On April 18, Jammu and Kashmir administration had ordered closure of all educational institutions, including universities and colleges, till further orders in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, night curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts of J&K from 8 pm to 7 am, while no weekend curfew will be imposed. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta.

Jammu and Kashmir logged 110 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 3,25,940. No new death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said. Currently, the Union Territory accounts for 1,322 active cases, while 3,20,208 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV