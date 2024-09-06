Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Release BJP’s Manifesto Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) today, marking a significant step in the party's preparations for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the region, will release the manifesto in Jammu at 3:30 pm, accompanied by senior BJP leaders.

Amit Shah’s Visit

Amit Shah’s visit holds strategic importance for the BJP, especially as the party gears up for one of its most crucial assembly elections. Jammu and Kashmir has presented several challenges for the BJP, including internal protests and defections following ticket denials. Shah’s presence is aimed at consolidating the party's position and rallying support among party workers and leaders.

Party Worker Meetings

Later in the day, the Union Home Minister is expected to meet with party officials and workers, addressing concerns and discussing campaign strategies. His interactions with various delegations of party workers will play a key role in shaping the BJP’s outreach ahead of the elections.

BJP’s Strategic Focus on Jammu District

The BJP views Jammu district, which has 11 assembly constituencies, as a crucial battleground. In the 2014 assembly elections, the party secured nine of these seats, significantly contributing to its overall total of 25 seats. The party aims to replicate or improve upon this performance in the upcoming elections.

Security Tightened for Shah’s Visit

In preparation for Shah’s visit, security measures have been significantly heightened across Jammu. Multi-tier security arrangements have been implemented, particularly at two key venues: the BJP media center located at a hotel in the Channi area and the rally site where Shah will officially launch the party’s campaign on Saturday.

BJP’s Candidate Announcements

The BJP has already announced its candidates for 51 out of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The party recently revealed a list of four candidates, solidifying its preparations for the elections, which are scheduled to begin on September 18. The elections will be conducted in three phases, with subsequent voting days on September 25 and October 1. The Election Commission of India will declare the final results on October 8.

Campaign to Gain Momentum with Modi’s Involvement

The BJP’s election campaign is expected to accelerate further with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders set to address multiple rallies across the Union Territory. These efforts are part of the party's broader strategy to secure a strong foothold in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

With the release of the manifesto and the launch of the election campaign, the BJP hopes to secure a majority in a politically complex and strategically important region.