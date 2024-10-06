Jammu And Kashmir Elections: As Jammu and Kashmir braces itself for the result of Assembly elections, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said that his party will never form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the next government in the valley. He said that the people have voted against the saffron party, so there is no possibility of any alliance with them.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister asserted that any political entity that chooses to collaborate with the BJP invites the risk of disappearing from the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. "The vote in favor of the National Conference is a vote against the BJP," he stated.

Abdullah exuded confidence in the decision made by the voters and urged everyone to be patient as the results are awaited. "We cannot expect anything definitive until the results are declared, at which point it will be clear who has succeeded and who has not succeeded in these elections," he remarked while commenting on the upcoming exit polls later today.

In addition to his party's prospects, the National Conference chief also expressed optimism for the Congress party in the ongoing Haryana assembly elections, stating that voters disillusioned with the current administration are likely to support Congress.

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. The elections took place in three phases. The counting of votes is set to take place on October 8.

Jammu And Kashmir Polls: Exit Poll Predictions

TV-Today C-Voter has projected 40-48 seats for the National Congress-Congress alliance and 27-32 for the BJP, with the PDP likely to secure 6-12 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar’s survey forecasts 35-40 seats for the NC-Congress, 20-25 for the BJP, and 4-7 for the PDP.

People Pulse predicted that NC-Congress will secure 46-50 seats and 23-27 for the saffron party, with the PDP winning 7-11 seats.

Republic TV’s Gulistan News projection suggests NC could win 28-30 seats, Congress 3-6, PDP 5-7, and others, including independents, 8-16 seats.