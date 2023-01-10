Jammu & Kashmir government to bear educational expenses of martyred policemen's children- Details here

J&K: Jammu and Kashmir's government remembering the martyrs and respecting their sacrifices has decided to bear the educational expenses of the children of those Police personnel killed in terror incidents in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the order copy which lies with Zee Media, The educational expense including monthly school fees, transport charges as well as the annual uniform expense will be taken care of by the Jammu-Kashmir government. However, it will only apply to the first two children of those police personnel who laid their lives in terror-related incidents and encounters.

The order reads "The Government shall reimburse the expenditure towards monthly fee, transportation charges (upto a maximum ceiling of Rs.3,000 per child per month), one-time annual uniform charges (up to a maximum ceiling of Rs. 10,000 per child per year) and one-time expenditure on books (only textbooks prescribed by the respective Boards) if any, up to class 12* in any School (both Government and Private), within the territorial jurisdiction of the Union territory of J&K."

The government further said that the schools would require to be duly recognized by the Government and affiliated with the J&K Board of School Education/Central Board of School Education or any other registered Board in India.

Children who are enrolled in Private schools, the government directed them that the schools shall treat these students as part of admission under EWS and reimbursement will be made accordingly.

The guardians of these children will have to register with the concerned district SP. The payments shall be made to the legal guardian (whoever incurs such expenditure on the wards) by the concerned District Superintendent of Police on the production of valid proof of guardianship by the legal guardian. Says Order

And in case there is any dispute about the children of a particular martyr having varying guardians, if one child lives with their mother and the other with his family, the reimbursement shall be made to both the guardians on an actual basis however, on the production of separate guardianship certificate to be issued by the concerned School Authority. Order says.

"The reimbursement on account of the monthly fee, and transport charges, shall be made quarterly by the concerned District Superintendent of Police, (on the production of relevant vouchers), where the family of the Martyr ordinarily resides. While the reimbursement on account of the expenditure incurred on uniforms and books shall be reimbursed in April every year'' said the order.

The government order also said that this arrangement shall be deemed to come into force for the year 2022-2023, besides the pending claim of Rs 15.22 lakh for the year 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 shall be reimbursed, subject to the mentioned stipulations.

The order is welcomed by the families of the martyred and said that it is not only a financial help to us but it gives us feel that our loved ones who sacrificed their lives for the country are respected and remembered.