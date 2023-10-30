trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682012
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu & Kashmir: Migrant Labourer Shot Dead In Pulwama, 2nd Such Attack In Last 24 Hours

Police sources said that soon after the attack, the labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared bought dead. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu & Kashmir: Migrant Labourer Shot Dead In Pulwama, 2nd Such Attack In Last 24 Hours

A non-local labourer was shot dead by terrorists in the Nowpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today. This was the second target attack by the terrorists since yesterday in the Valley. Police officials said that terrorists fired upon one non-local in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama. "The labourer has been identified as Mukesh of Uttar Pradesh. He succumbed to his injuries," they said.

Police sources said that soon after the attack, the labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared bought dead. Meanwhile, soon after the attack, forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive manhunt to nab the attackers. 

This is the second major target attack during the last 24 hours in Kashmir Valley. A Jammu and Kashmir police Inspector was attacked yesterday in the downtown area of Eidgah Srinagar. The inspector is battling for his life in a hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that police can’t take things lightly and must remain cautious as threats continue to remain.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?