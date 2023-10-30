Jammu & Kashmir: Migrant Labourer Shot Dead In Pulwama, 2nd Such Attack In Last 24 Hours

A non-local labourer was shot dead by terrorists in the Nowpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today. This was the second target attack by the terrorists since yesterday in the Valley. Police officials said that terrorists fired upon one non-local in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama. "The labourer has been identified as Mukesh of Uttar Pradesh. He succumbed to his injuries," they said.

Police sources said that soon after the attack, the labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared bought dead. Meanwhile, soon after the attack, forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive manhunt to nab the attackers.

This is the second major target attack during the last 24 hours in Kashmir Valley. A Jammu and Kashmir police Inspector was attacked yesterday in the downtown area of Eidgah Srinagar. The inspector is battling for his life in a hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that police can’t take things lightly and must remain cautious as threats continue to remain.