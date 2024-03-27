Jammu and Kashmir political parties have welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah's discussion on removing AFSPA but raised concerns over the delay in state assembly elections. National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah criticized the BJP's delay, calling it an election ploy rather than genuine progress. He emphasized the need for action rather than mere promises, citing previous instances of unfulfilled commitments.

"I have been waiting for this day since 2011. But let me tell you the way they (BJP) have misled the people of Ladakh over the issue of the sixth schedule, in the same manner, the BJP is making false promises related to the removal of AFSPA before the elections in Jammu and Kashmir," said Abdullah.

Similarly, reacting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the centre is mulling removing AFSPA from Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed hope for real change while cautioning against empty assurances, highlighting the importance of tangible actions such as the release of detainees and journalists.

"PDP has consistently demanded the revocation of draconian AFSPA along with a gradual removal of troops. It also formulated an important part of our Agenda of Alliance wholeheartedly agreed upon by BJP. Der aayee durust aaye. Better late than never but only if it isn’t jumlebaazi like generating two crore jobs every year or empty promises of depositing 15 lacs into bank accounts. One can only hope that they fulfil their commitment at least in this case since it would bring a huge relief to the people of J&K. To walk the talk perhaps MHA can start by releasing journalists & thousands of young Kashmiri boys currently languishing in jails without any charges or prosecution," said Mufti.

What Is AFSPA?

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) grants extensive authority to the armed forces and Central armed police forces stationed in "disturbed areas," allowing them to neutralize individuals violating the law, conduct warrantless arrests and searches, and enjoy immunity from legal repercussions. Initially enacted in 1958 to address the Naga insurgency, the legislation underwent amendments in 1972, empowering both the Central government and states to designate an area as "disturbed."