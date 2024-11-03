Jammu & Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Grenade Aimed At CRPF Mobile Post, Explodes In Sunday Market Instead

Srinagar experienced a shocking act of violence on Sunday when a grenade was hurled at a CRPF mobile post, resulting in an explosion in the Sunday Market and injuring at least 11 civilians. The attack occurred near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district, where a large crowd had gathered for the market.

According to a senior police officer speaking to Zee News, unidentified terrorists targeted the CRPF picket in the busy market area. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the victims were reported to be minor splinter wounds, and all injured individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Security forces attribute the attack to the desperation of terrorists following the recent encounter in which a top LeT commander was killed.

Medical personnel have confirmed that all the injured are in stable condition. This grenade attack in Lal Chowk marks the first incident of its kind in four years.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with paramilitary forces, cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough search for the attackers. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as shoppers and vendors scrambled for safety following the explosion.

Authorities have condemned the attack, emphasizing that such acts of violence will not deter efforts to maintain peace and security in the region. The police are investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information to come forward. A search operation has also been launched in the area and nearby locations to track the terrorists responsible.

Out of the 12 civilians injured in today's grenade attack at the Sunday Market near Radio Kashmir in Srinagar, the following 10 individuals have been treated at SMHS Hospital.