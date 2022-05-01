The security forces claimed to have arrested a terrorist associate and recovered a pistol, two grenades from his possession in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Confirming the arrest, IGP Kashmir said that terrorists’ associate was identified as Yamin Yousuf Bhat, son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Gadhama. He was arrested by security forces along with arms and ammunition.

The recovery included a pistol, two grenades and 51 rounds, he said. He said that the affiliation and involvement of the arrested person is being ascertained.

Live TV