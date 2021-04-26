Jammu & Kashmir: Two Hizbul OGWs arrested in Baramulla, Chinese hand grenades recovered

Baramulla: Baramulla Police on Monday (April 26) arrested two over ground workers (OGWs) of Hizbul Mujahideen in Boniyar area.

The police recovered two Chinese hand grenades from the duo’s possession.

The two OGWs were identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo and Akhtar Ahmad Mir.

“Two Chinese hand grenades were recovered from their possession. Case under sections of Indian Arms Act and UAPA has been registered against them in Police Station Boniyar and investigation set in motion,” the police said in a statement.

The police further said that the duo was active in trading, smuggling and arranging of arms and ammunition for the militant outfit.

Also Read: Al-Badr terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, arms and ammunition seized

Live TV