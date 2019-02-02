Jammu-Srinagar highway remain closed, shortage of essential supplies in Kashmir Valley

JAMMU: A Traffic Department on Saturday said that the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the third consecutive day following fresh landslides in the Bannihal-Ramban sector.

He added that the clearance operation to remove debris deposited by earlier landslides were going on when the road was hit by fresh landslide Saturday morning.

According to traffic department, the movement of vehicles on strategically important Jammu-Srinagar highway will remain closed till it is deemed absolutely safe.

Talking to IANS, Alok Kumar, inspector general of Police (IGP) traffic, said over 100 tankers carrying petroleum products for the Kashmir Valley were allowed to cross the Jawahar Tunnel on Friday. He added that around 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, have been stopped at safer places in Qazigund-Bannihal stretch of the highway.

The closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway has led to shortages of essential supplies in Kashmir valley. Sources added that some traders are using the shortage of essential supplies to sell commodities at exorbitant prices.

(with agency inputs)