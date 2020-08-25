Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslide in Ramban district

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked on Tuesday (August 25) due to landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The landslide happened following heavy rainfall in the area.

It may be recalled that the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened on Saturday (August 22) after remaining closed for past two days due to landslides.

"The highway was cleared for one-way traffic around 10 am. After clearance of the stranded vehicles, the traffic will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu," Deputy Superintendent of Police, National Highway, Ajay Anand told PTI.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving heavy rains for the last few days, triggering landslides across the Union Territory.

The blocking of highway means that many passenger vehicles and trucks carrying essential commodities to Kashmir will not be able to reach the UT on time. Government sources said that these vehicles will be cleared on priority after restoration of the traffic on highway.