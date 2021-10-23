Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy rains

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to landslides caused by heavy rains.

"Jammu Srinagar National Highway closed as heavy rains trigger shooting stones and landslide at Ramban and Udhampur," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in a statement.

Jammu today witnessed heavy rains and hailstorms following which the temperatures dipped in the city. Gulmarg in the Baramulla district received the season`s first snowfall on Saturday morning.

Pahalgam was also covered in a blanket of snow today morning.The minimum temperatures have dropped throughout the valley.

Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23.

