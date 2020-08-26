Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains blocked, clearance work continues

Jammu and Kashmir police said on Wednesday (August 26) that Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW-44) continued to remain blocked as clearance work following landslide and heavy rains in the area is still underway.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 is still blocked, clearance work is going on," said Jammu and Kashmir police was quoted as saying by ANI.

It is to be noted that the highway was blocked on Tuesday (August 25) due to landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The landslide happened following heavy rainfall in the area.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened on Saturday (August 22) after remaining closed for past two days due to landslides between Ramban and Ramsu.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving heavy rains for the last few days, triggering landslides across the Union Territory.

"The highway was cleared for one-way traffic around 10 am. After clearance of the stranded vehicles, the traffic will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu," Deputy Superintendent of Police, National Highway, Ajay Anand had then said.