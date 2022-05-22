Jammu tunnel collapse: All 10 bodies recovered, ex-gratia amount announced

Jammu Tunnel collapse: The hours-long rescue operation concluded at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site situated at the Jammu-Srinagar highway and all the ten bodies that were feared trapped in the debris, have been recovered from the debris on Saturday. "All 10 bodies have been recovered and families have been informed. Five of the 10 bodies are from West Bengal. This operation now stands complete. Bodies have been shifted to hospital," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam told ANI. Meanwhile, financial assistance has been announced for the family of the victims by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and an FIR has been lodged into the matter, said Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP.

"All 10 bodies are recovered and families have been informed. Five of 10 bodies are from West Bengal. This operation is complete. Bodies shifted to hospital," the Deputy Commissioner said. The rescue operation at the Ramban tunnel collapse site was halted for a while on Saturday after a fresh landslide but was resumed shortly after.

After all the workers were announced dead, a compensation of Rs 16 lakhs each will be given by the construction company to the family of those who died after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel collapsed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Ramban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mussarat Islam informed on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has also announced 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund.

Speaking to ANI, Islam said, "As per LG Manoj Sinha`s directions, a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs each shall be given by the construction company to those who died in the tunnel landslide on NH44. LG also announced Rs 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund."

A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night.

(With agency inputs)