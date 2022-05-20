Jammu tunnel collapse: Rescue operation underway, 6 feared trapped- WATCH

New Delhi: At least six workers are feared trapped inside the debris of a four-lane tunnel in the under-construction lane in Jammu’s Ramban district that collapsed on Thursday (May 19). The rescue operation is underway. Video released by news agency ANI shows a bulldozer attempting clear the debris to find those trapped inside. The ill-fated lane has been under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Ramban district. At least four people have been injured and trapping several others, officials told PTI.

As per ANI’s update, one person has been rescued while 5-6 people are still feared trapped.

Watch the video here!

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night; 6 to 7 feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/3LmZF0ctrm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on Thursday night during an audit, they said, adding that a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army.

Jammu & Kashmir | A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway: Ramban Deputy Commissioner pic.twitter.com/tUFYerrzbb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on the front side of the tunnel, suffered damage, they said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation, according to the officials.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, they said.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, the officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)