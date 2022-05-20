हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu Tunnel collapse

Jammu tunnel collapse: Rescue operation underway, 6 feared trapped- WATCH

A small portion of the front side of the tunnel situated on the Jammu-Srinagar highway collapsed on Thursday night during an audit, reported PTI.

Jammu tunnel collapse: Rescue operation underway, 6 feared trapped- WATCH
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: At least six workers are feared trapped inside the debris of a four-lane tunnel in the under-construction lane in Jammu’s Ramban district that collapsed on Thursday (May 19). The rescue operation is underway. Video released by news agency ANI shows a bulldozer attempting clear the debris to find those trapped inside. The ill-fated lane has been under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Ramban district. At least four people have been injured and trapping several others, officials told PTI.

As per ANI’s update, one person has been rescued while 5-6 people are still feared trapped.

Watch the video here!

A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on Thursday night during an audit, they said, adding that a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on the front side of the tunnel, suffered damage, they said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation, according to the officials.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, they said.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, the officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu Tunnel collapseJammu-Srinagar highway tunnel collapseJammu and KashmirJammu Rescue operation
Next
Story

With eye on Assembly polls, PM Modi to address BJP's national officer bearers today

Must Watch

Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold At Women's World Boxing Championships