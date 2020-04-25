Jammu twin sisters named 'corona warriors' for creating motivational songs on coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

JAMMU: Saibaa and Saisha Gupta, the two teenage sisters from Jammu, who have created several motivational songs to spread public awareness about the deadly coronavirus disease, are being praised for their efforts and hailed as “corona warriors.”

It may be noted that the two school students and twin sisters in Jammu have taken it upon themselves to create awareness in society about the importance of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The two teenagers have so far composed four songs on coronavirus which have become viral on social media. Through their songs, Saibaa and Saisha have asked people to adhere to the lockdown norms and maintain social distancing to defeat the new coronavirus.

The twins told Zee Media that they took the inspirations for their songs from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi too lauded the efforts of the twin sisters in spreading coronavirus awareness. PM Modi took to Twitter to share a video of the two youngsters who have been raising awareness on how to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Proud of youngsters like Saibaa and Saisha Gupta. They are raising awareness on defeating Coronavirus," PM Modi had tweeted.

Proud of youngsters like Saibaa and Saisha Gupta. They are raising awareness on defeating Coronavirus. Have a look at this video. pic.twitter.com/95iJ5D61wh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2020

Both Saibaa and Saisha, who recently appeared for 10th standard board exams, had earlier made many plans for their post-exams vacations. But they had to shelve their plans. So, they chose to use their brilliant singing skills for a great cause.

The two girls, whose parents are doctors, had composed one song in which they expressed their gratitude to the doctors and health workers for their phenomenal work during this difficult time.

They also expressed concern over the recent incidents of attacks on health workers.