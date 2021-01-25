Featured: Jamnagar-based finstart-up opens up its new branch in Rajkot

Creditbulls, One of the leading Investment company from Gujarat is about to open its branch in Rajkot, which is among the fastest-growing cities from Gujarat. The organization already has its branches in Jamnagar and Singapore. It is known for its extra-ordinary services in the field of investment support and guidance.

Founder of Creditbulls Dhaval Solani says, "We are looking forward to extending our support and services to the people of Gujarat." He further adds “We have already been able to generate commendable trust among people from Jamnagar (Gujarat) and are sure that people from Rajkot will also yield benefits from our services. We understand the concern of a common man about investing their hard-earned money and fear of incurring losses. Our team of experts ensures that they get maximum returns on their investment which is deposited into a registered account every month. We are ecstatic about our new branch here in Rajkot."

He further adds, "We are planning to expand further with branches in Ahmadabad, Surat, and Baroda very soon. We are one of the fastest-growing Investment Company of Gujarat and aim to become a leading firm in the nation." The new branch in Rajkot is in Ring Road area, and will open up on 1st February 2021.

Creditbulls was founded by Dhaval Solani with the vision of providing help to the people who want to invest their hard-earned money via a safe investment process. They want higher returns but have little or no knowledge about the right way of investing.

Creditbulls has a large customer base in Gujarat as well as in Singapore and with new branches coming up in 3 more cities company is bound to grow by leap and feathers in the coming future. Dhaval Solani is aiming to take Creditbulls to newer heights, and want to have a nationwide reach by 2023.