BIZARRE

Jamshedpur Tragedy: Snake Charmer Suffocates As Python Strangles Him In A Shocking Twist

The victim used to earn money by showing the snake around his neck to people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly died of suffocation on Thursday after a python he was carrying around his neck tightened its grip in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said.

He used to earn money by showing the snake around his neck to people. The incident occurred when the victim, Hemant Singh, was on Dimna Road in Mango area.

It was then handed over to the forest department, a police officer said.

The Officer-in-Charge of Mango police station, Niranjan Kumar, said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

