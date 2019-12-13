हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Citizenship Amendment Bill

Japan PM Shinzo Abe likely to cancel India visit amid Citizenship Act protests: Report

Assam has particularly witnessed massive outrage against the Citizenship Act and the state capital Guwahati was the venue for their summit. Messages reading 'No CAB' and 'AJSU' have been sprayed all over the walls of the buildings across the city.

Japan PM Shinzo Abe likely to cancel India visit amid Citizenship Act protests: Report
Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may cancel his visit to India due to violent protest against the Citizenship Act in the northeast, a local Japanese media report stated. A part of the advance Japanese delegation which was to arrive in India today has cancelled the tickets. 

Assam has particularly witnessed massive outrage against the Citizenship Act. The state capital Guwahati is the venue for their summit. Ahead of the Indo-Japenese summit, walls across the city were painted in yellow. However, agitators protesting against the Act, have destroyed the walls and sprayed 'No CAB' and 'AJSU' slogans over them. 

Guwahati has become an epicentre of the anti-CAB protests, prompting the Assam government to place the city under an indefinite curfew.

To control the deteriorating law and order situation over the Citizenship Act, eight columns of the Indian Army was on Thursday deployed to Assam, as CRPF-BSF personnel Tripura as per the requests made by the governments of the two states.

The region is witnessing widespread protests over the Bill, which allows six immigrant communities, barring Muslim, from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh for Indian citizens.

Live TV

Protesters have expressed concerns that refugees allowed by the Bill could endanger the identity and livelihood of indigenous people.

Amid the protests, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also cancelled his visit to India. However, the Ministry of External Affairs said that linking the cancellation of the visit to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is "unwarranted".

The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was passed by the Parliament earlier this week and it became an Act on Thursday following President Ram Nath Kovind's nod. 

(With inputs from Pooja Mehta)

Tags:
Citizenship Amendment BillCitizenship Amendment Bill protestsJapan PM Shinzo AbeNarendra ModiCitizenship Act
Next
Story

18 years of attack on Parliament: President Kovind salutes courage of martyrs

Must Watch

PT17M1S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day