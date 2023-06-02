Japanese Ambassador Gets Snap-Happy On Mumbai’s Local Train

Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki has been exploring various cities and immersing himself in the vibrant local culture during his India trip. His latest stop was Mumbai, the financial capital of India, where he took a ride on a local train. Suzuki captured the moment by sharing a photo of himself posing at the train's door. In another picture, he was seen venturing around a bustling local market, looking at affordable white shirts.

Dressed in his formal attire, the diplomat shared a photo of himself on a Mumbai local train and captioned it, “I’m in Mumbai!!”

In the second image, where he’s seen looking at white shirts costing Rs 100 each, he wrote, “What a bargain!! Should I buy?”

In response to his post, users flooded the comments section with enthusiastic remarks.

Some commented, “Empty train in Mumbai - Rarest of rare scene,” while others playfully mentioned, “Enjoy the wind, as you won't be able to experience it in the Tokyo metro.”

Mumbai’s delectable food also caught attention, with comments like, “Wow. Enjoy Mumbai food.”

One user added a tinge of humour and noted, “This is called simplicity. He's got Suzuki, Ambassador in his name but travelling in Mumbai local.”

Earlier, Hiroshi Suzuki went to Varanasi, where he enjoy local food including golgappe, an authentic Banarasi thali, baati chokha, and a Banarasi paan.

With a caption that reads, “I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality,” Suzuki further noted that he always wanted to eat gol gappe ever since he saw PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida eating them together.

Japanese Ambassador meets Maharashtra CM and deputy CM

Hiroshi Suzuki, during his visit to Mumbai, also met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Sharing a picture with the CM, he wrote, "I am honored to call on H.E. Mr. Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. We had fruitful discussions on strengthening Japan-Maharashtra economic cooporation and people-to-people exchange."

Delighted to call on Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Devendra Fadnavis @Dev_Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Later, Hiroshi Suzuki also called upon Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, with whom he spoke about strengthening Japan-Maharashtra relationship.