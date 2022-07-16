NewsIndia
Japanese Encephalitis: Assam reports nine new cases, four more fatalities, death toll rises to 27

Japanese Encephalitis: Three fresh cases were reported from Assam's Golaghat district, two each from Sivasagar and Sonitpur along with one each from Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts.

  • 169 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been reported in Assam this month.
  • 16 new cases of JE were recorded on Friday.

Guwahati: Four more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Saturday, pushing the toll to 27 this month, according to a release issued by the National Health Mission. The state reported nine new cases during the day taking the tally to 169 this month. All four deaths were reported from Jorhat district.

Three fresh cases were reported from Golaghat district, two each from Sivasagar and Sonitpur along with one each from Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts.

The state had recorded four deaths and 16 new JE cases on Friday.

All the districts have formed District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are being followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral, an official said.

