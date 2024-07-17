Japanese Tourist Shares Her Wholesome Experience While Traveling To India; Watch Viral Video

A heartwarming video of a Japanese tourist, Tapi, went viral on the internet showing her life-changing experience while traveling to India. Many people prefer traveling to detox themselves from worldly tensions and stress, they choose places to enjoy and experience new adventures but some trips give you a lifetime lesson to become a stronger version of yourself, and the same happened with Tapi after she visited India.

Tapi explains how her travel to India has changed her from within, made her stronger, and given her the fighting spirit. The touching video impressed netizens and received numerous likes and comments on the video.

In the viral video, Tapi said, “In India, I could find myself. India is one of the most chaotic countries, my common sense didn’t apply and my stereotypes are shattered. I stayed with Indians who are rich in emotions. I realized that I was expressing my feelings more openly than when I was in Japan. In addition to joy and sorrows, I even expressed the anger I’d been hiding btw I could meet a new ‘Me’ and I realized that as I grew older, I got better at hiding my feelings because I was scared of what others think.”

She further wrote in the video, “Expressing myself is scary but it’s important because all we have to do in our life is to keep exploring my inner and outer world and get close to ‘Me’ over time as a result my outlook of life hasn’t changed for better or worse. India was naked in my heart and I discovered a new side of myself. India gives me the perfect spice. I think you also feel something in India that’s why I recommended you to India.”

Netizens were left in all aww and dropped various reactions in the comment section.

One user commented, “Stay safe. All the best exploring the beautiful pale blue dot.”

Another commented, “India has issues, no doubt just like every country on earth. We must try to resolve these issues to make our country a much better place. But one thing I have noticed even if a tourist is enjoying and having a good time in India, Indians try their very best to defame their own country.”

The third user commented, “Glad to hear that stay safe stay happy”