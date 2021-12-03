Jawad: Which places will the cyclone hit, intensity and more

New Delhi: Cyclone Jawad, which is likely to hit India’s eastern coast on Saturday and Sunday, will bring along winds of up to 90-100 kmph to the region. The state secretaries of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar, have laid down a plan to combat the risk posed by the crisis.

Ahead of Cyclone Jawad, here is all you need to know about Cyclone Jawad.

What does Jawad mean?

Jawad, the name is given by Saudi Arabia to the cyclone. It means generous, magnanimous.

What will be the intensity of Cyclone Jawad?

According to Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, the intensity of the cyclone can be best described as "Gulaab se zyada, Titli se kam (More than Gulaab and less than a butterfly).

The Gulaab here is in reference to Cyclone Gulab, which hit India in September this year and had a maximum wind speed of 85 kmph.

While Titli is in reference to Cyclone Titli that hit India in October 2018 with a speed of 140 kmph.

According to Mahapatra, the intensity of Cyclone Jawad will be more than Cyclone Gulaab but less than Cyclone Titli.

"Jawad is little more intense than Gulaab and is definitely less than Titli," Mahapatra said at a media conference.

As of now, Jawad is expected to be a severe cyclonic storm and we are expecting 90-100 kmph wind speed near the coast," he added.

Meanwhile, teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply, and other essential services have been deployed in the affected areas.

Live TV