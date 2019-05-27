Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Political leaders pay tribute to India's first PM

New Delhi: A number of political leaders paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru at Shantivan on the death anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister.

Among those present on Monday morning at the Shantivan were Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, veteran Congress leader Motilal Vohra and former Vice President Hamid Ansari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes. "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," he wrote on Twitter.

Nehru was India's first PM and held the post from independence in 1947 till his death on May 27 of 1964. He is credited for shaping India in her formative years after decades of colonial rule. Under him, the Indian National Congress became a dominant political force in the country but the party is now staring at what may be its biggest crisis so far. Rahul, Nehru's great-grandson, has offered to resign as party chief but several party leaders continue to ask him to reconsider his decision.